The country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat will wear a new uniform specifically designed for the post.

As per the reports, the colour of uniform will remain olive green but will have all the components of the three services’ uniforms.

According to IANS report, the insignia has two crossed swords, an eagle and an anchor and above it stands an Ashok symbol. The cap of the CDS will be different with badges and accomplishments to represent the three services. In place of the baton on the shoulder to signify the ranks, there will be a maroon patch with anchor, sword and eagle representing all three services.

The service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is but the uniform will not have a lanyard. The Chief of Defence Staff’s residence would be at 3, Kamraj Marg.

On Monday late night, the Central government announced that General Rawat has been appointed as CDS.

On Tuesday Rawat said he will “sit and plan a strategy for future” after taking over the new position.

“The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. Now that I will have a new designation, I will sit and plan a strategy for the future. I will fulfil my role as Chief of Army Staff till the handover,” Rawat told reporters.

Bipin Rawat can serve the post till he attains the age of 65 years. The Ministry of Defence had on Sunday amended the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force rules and as per the amended rules, CDS chief will be able to serve till the age of 65.

On December 24, the Union Cabinet had approved the CDS post and its charter and duties. The CDS will be a 4-star General who will head the new Department of Military Affairs.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters.