Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to Paonta Sahib on 31.01.2022 reviewed the various ongoing developmental works in District Sirmaur. Amongst other matters, Chief Minister reviewed the progress of IIM Sirmaur permanent campus construction works at Dhaula Kuan over meeting.

Director, IIM Sirmaur, Prof. Neelu Rohmetra briefed the Chief Minister that nearly 40 % of the construction of buildings at Dhaula Kuan and 85% works of boundary wall have been completed. In the first phase of permanent campus development, various buildings like Hostels, Classrooms, Sports complex, Library, Gymnasium, Employees housing etc. will be constructed in nearly 60,384 Sq. Meter area for approx. 600 students intake with the approved budget of Rs. 392.51 Crores by the Union Government. Buildings in milestone-1 are likely to be handed over to the Institute by CPWD in August, 2022. The Director informed that most of the approvals/NOCs as compliances have been obtained and apprised about some of the encumbrances at Dhaula Kuan site. Chief Minister issued necessary directions to the Authorities for early resolution of the pending matters in this connection.

During the meeting, Director, IIM Sirmaur further informed that presently 520 students are enrolled in Academic Year 2021 across 3 courses i.e. MBA, MBA in Tourism & Hospitality Management and Post-Doctoral in Management against 22 students in Academic Year 2015. Over 600 students are likely to be enrolled in the Academic Year-2022. Recently Institute has announced a new Executive MBA programme in ‘Digital Transformation and Analytics’ beginning in Academic Year-2022.

Chief Minister noted that IIM Sirmaur has partnered with various Institutions and bodies through MoUs and memberships, and is aggressively undertaking various CSR initiatives at the local level. The Chief Minister, Shri Jai Ram Thakur expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction of permanent campus and the overall academic growth of the Institute. Director, IIM Sirmaur, Prof. Neelu Rohmetra expressed her gratitude towards State Govt. of Himachal Pradesh and the administration for all support.

Power Minister Shri Sukh Ram, MLA Nahan Dr. Rajiv Bindal, MLA Pachhad Smt. Reena Kashyap, Vice Chairman Civil Supplies Corporation Shri Baldev Tomar, Chairperson Zila Parishad Smt. Seema Kanyal, Deputy Commissioner Shri Ram Kumar Gautam, ADC Ms. Sonakshi Singh Tomar, SDM Paonta Sahib Shri Vivek Mahajan and other officers of IIM Sirmaur were also present in the meeting.