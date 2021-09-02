IIM Sirmaur organizes five-day Faculty Development Program

Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur organized a five-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Practice Managers for Industry 4.0” from 26th August 2021 to 30th August 2021.

The FDP is being sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. Due to the crisis caused by Covid 19 pandemic, the entire program is being hosted online by IIM Sirmaur via virtual teaching learning platform.

The FDP was jointly inaugurated by ATAL Academy (AICTE) along with 62 other FDPs. The participants for this customized program includes faculty members, industry professionals, PhD Scholars, PG, and UG students who are interested in learning about various contexts and practical applications of Industry 4.0 for their teaching, research, and job purposes.

Prof M. Pachayappan (Faculty Operations and Supply Chain Management, IIM Sirmaur) Coordinated the programme with various experts from Industry and Academia for conducting the sessions.

A compulsory session is dedicated to “Human Values and Ethics” has been conducted on the final day of the FDP. The participants have taken up an online test to receive the FDP participation certificate.