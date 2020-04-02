World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing relief measures for the poor amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus infection.

In a tweet, the WHO chief said a complete lockdown, which has been implemented in many countries, can have unintended consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable. He then called upon countries to ensure that these populations get food and life essentials during the crisis.

In another tweet, Tedros then went on to praise PM Modi for announcing a $24 billion package to support India’s vulnerable population during the unprecedented crisis.

The WHO chief also mentioned three major measures in the relief package announced by the Indian government – free food rations for 800 million disadvantaged, cash transfers to 204 million poor women and free cooking gas for 80 million households.

My appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for announcing a $24 billion package to support 🇮🇳’s vulnerable populations during #COVID19 crisis, including:

-free food rations for 800M disadvantaged people

-cash transfers to 204M poor women

-free cooking gas for 80M households. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2020

He, however, pointed out that many developing countries will struggle to implement social welfare programs of this nature. He said that broad and expedited agreement on debt relief is essential for such countries to enable them to care for their people and avoid economic collapse.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 announced a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for poor via cash transfer and food subsidy amid lockdown to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna, 80 crore people, which is 2/3rd of India population, will be benefited for the next three months.

Centre has decided to pay the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution both of the employer and of the employee (24 per cent put together) for firms with over 100 employees with 90 per cent of them earning less that Rs 15,000, for the next three months.

Women Jan Dhan account holders will get an ex gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for the next three months.

Under the Ujjwala scheme, women will be given free cylinders for the next three months, benefitting 8.3 crore families below poverty line.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday announced setting up of the PM CARES fund for contributions to support the Government in its fight against COVID-19.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the Coronavirus pandemic has forced shops, factories and industries to be shut. The migrant labourers and daily wagers are the ones who are at the receiving end of the shutdown as it has left them without work and a source of livelihood.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1,965 (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths).

Of the 50 reported deaths 12 have come in the last 24 hours alone and of the confirmed cases, 328 have been reported in the last 24 hours.