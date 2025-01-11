Chhattisgarh to launch innovation policy and IIT-style institutes: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at modernising technical education, boosting employment, and fostering innovation in the state. In a high-level review meeting with officials of the Department of Technical Education and Employment and the Council of Science and Technology, Sharma emphasised the need to make the state a hub for innovation and skill development.

A significant announcement was the implementation of a Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP), modelled on Gujarat’s success. Sharma revealed plans to establish an Innovation Hub (iHub) under this policy to support young entrepreneurs with resources and guidance.

The Deputy CM announced the establishment of five Chhattisgarh Institutes of Technology (CGIT) in Naya Raipur, Kabirdham, Jagdalpur, Raigarh, and Jashpur by the 2025–26 academic session. These institutes, modelled after IITs, aim to provide world-class technical education and position the state as a leader in technology and research.

To enhance education quality, Sharma instructed amendments to service recruitment rules for faculty and administrative staff at ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering colleges. He also called for streamlining processes for faculty pursuing MTech and PhD programmes under the QIP scheme.

In a bid to expand job opportunities, Sharma directed improvements to the Chhattisgarh Rozgar App. He emphasised promoting the app to ensure wider reach among unemployed youth. The app will not only assist with registrations but also provide tailored job opportunities based on qualifications.

Sharma also announced district-level camps for Agniveer aspirants, offering resources and training to prepare them for recruitment drives. Transport facilities will be arranged for candidates to reach exam centres.

The Deputy CM proposed creating an Artificial Intelligence Gallery, Space Museum, and Climate Change Museum at the Science City to connect students with cutting-edge technologies and environmental research. He further instructed the rapid completion of the Astro Science Centre in Pratappur, Surajpur, to encourage astronomical studies. Additionally, a helpline for intellectual property rights protection was announced to assist innovators in safeguarding their creations.

Sharma emphasised the importance of a structured teacher training policy for government technical institutions. He directed officials to finalise the policy within two months to enhance the quality of education and equip students with skills for national and international platforms.

“The Chhattisgarh government is committed to equipping our youth with modern education and technical training to help them excel globally. These initiatives will elevate the state to new heights in technology and innovation,” Sharma said.