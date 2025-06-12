Chhattisgarh signs MOU with key institutions to enhance healthcare services

Chhattisgarh has formalised a strategic partnership with five national and international institutions to improve the quality and reach of healthcare services across the state. The Department of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure, service delivery, and public health outcomes.

Under the leadership of Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, the initiative seeks to align state health systems with global standards through technical support, policy coordination, and collaborative implementation. The agreements were signed at Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur in the presence of senior officials, including Public Health Secretary Amit Kataria, Commissioner-cum-Director Dr Priyanka Shukla, Director of Epidemic Control Dr S.K. Pambhoi, programme nodal officers, and representatives from partner organisations.

The state government is implementing the “Chhattisgarh Saathi” framework to institutionalise coordination among stakeholders working in the health sector. A high-level committee has been constituted to facilitate convergence of expertise, technical assistance, and programme implementation across agencies.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will provide strategic and technical support to strengthen immunisation programmes. AIIMS Raipur will collaborate on maternal and child health services. UNICEF will assist in nutrition, child health, and maternal safety. The World Health Organization (WHO) will support improvements in disease prevention, surveillance, and the management of both communicable and non-communicable diseases. NIMHANS will contribute technical guidance for expanding and strengthening mental health services. Additionally, Centre for Catalyzing Change (C3) will support adolescent health initiatives under the National Adolescent Health Programme, while the Bihar Voluntary Health Association (BVHA) will focus on targeted interventions for vulnerable populations.

The partnership aims to improve structural capacity, service access, digital health systems, and human resource development across the healthcare network. It also focuses on reducing maternal and infant mortality, improving transparency in health delivery, and expanding services to underserved regions.

State officials stated that these partnerships are designed to support the government’s vision of building a resilient and inclusive health system. The shared objective is to enable effective, technology-enabled, and equitable healthcare across Chhattisgarh. The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to aligning the state’s healthcare indicators with national and international benchmarks.