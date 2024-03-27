Chhattisgarh : Security forces neutralise 6 Maoists in encounter

The security forces successfully neutralised six Maoists in an encounter with the ultras in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P confirmed the incident, revealing that the operation targeted the notorious platoon number 10 of the Maoists, led by their deputy commander Nagesh and his wife Soni.

A joint team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Cobra Battalion personnel undertook an anti-Maoist operation in the dense forests of Chikurbatti and Pusabka villages under Basaguda police station area. The intense exchange of fire resulted in the elimination of six Maoists, marking a significant triumph for the security forces in the region.

Following the encounter, security forces launched a thorough search operation in the vicinity to ensure the area’s safety. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasised the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgency in the region, affirming the government’s commitment to address the crucial issue.

Out of the six Maoists eliminated, four have been identified, including Deputy Commander Nagesh, his wife Soni, ACM member Gangi, and Platoon No. 10 member Ayatu. This success comes after relentless efforts to dismantle the Maoist network in the region.

Speaking to The Statesman, a journalist revealed that the incident occurred amidst heightened security measures across the Bastar division in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19. As the region gears up for electoral proceedings, security forces remain vigilant, conducting thorough search operations to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process and the local populace.