Chhattisgarh polls: Congress leader Kuldeep Singh happy on his name being included in third list

Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Juneja on Sunday expressed happiness over his name being included in the third list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections saying he would strive to repay the faith that the party has reposed in him.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Singh said, “I am happy to know that the party has reaffirmed and reposed its electoral trust in me. I will strive to make sure that this trust isn’t broken. I will work for the people by being among them, just as I have been doing for the last five years.”

Also expressing his gratitude to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal took note of his work and showed their trust in him.

The Congress on Sunday announced its third and final list of seven candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, fielding party leaders Ambica Singh Deo and Omkar Sahu.

The ruling party fielded Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali, Ambina Markam from Sihawa and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtari.

The elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.