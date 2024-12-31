Chhattisgarh leads India with ecosystem valuation for green GDP

Chhattisgarh has become the first state in India to initiate the valuation of ecosystem services as part of its economic framework. This effort, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The initiative, led by the Forest Department, aims to integrate the concept of Green GDP into the state’s planning and development strategies.

With forests covering 44 per cent of its geographical area (59,820.78 square kilometers), Chhattisgarh’s natural resources play a critical role in the livelihoods of millions. The tangible contributions of its forests—timber, non-timber forest produce (NTFP) such as medicinal plants, bamboo, tendu leaves, sal seeds, honey, and lac—are central to rural economies, supporting local industries, employment, and essential sustenance for nearby communities.

However, the intangible benefits of forests, including climate regulation, carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, water recharge, and cultural value, have often been overlooked. To bridge this gap, the Forest Department, under Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, is quantifying these services through the concept of Green GDP. The initiative involves engaging expert consultants to assess how forest ecosystem services contribute to the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP). “This transformative step will not only highlight the invaluable contribution of forests but also guide sustainable economic planning,” said Kedar Kashyap.

In 2024, Chhattisgarh’s forests demonstrated their economic potential. Tendu leaf collection generated Rs 789 crore in revenue, with tendu leaf collectors receiving Rs 248.47 crore as incentives in 2022. Timber production reached 115,758 cubic meters, while bamboo distribution benefited 4,178 families. The Joint Forest Management program empowered communities, distributing Rs 422.94 crore in dividends to 7,887 Forest Management Committees.

Ecotourism also flourished, driven by parks such as Guru Ghasi Das, Kanger Valley, and Indravati. Residents engaged in managing safaris, trails, and eco-camps, contributing to conservation while boosting local economies. Sacred groves like Devgudi sites were further developed, preserving tribal heritage and biodiversity.

The valuation of ecosystem services will serve as a vital tool for budgeting, fund allocation, and forestry strategies. It ensures that the socio-economic benefits of forest resources are maximised without compromising environmental stewardship. Advanced efforts by officials, including Richa Sharma (ACS, Forest and Climate Change), V. Sreenivasa Rao (PCCF & HoFF), and Sunil Mishra (APCCF), reflect the state’s holistic approach.

Chhattisgarh’s initiative to integrate the valuation of forest ecosystem services into its economic planning marks a significant step toward sustainable development. By recognising the tangible and intangible contributions of its forests, the state aims to balance ecological preservation with economic growth. This approach provides a framework for informed decision-making and resource management, offering a model that other regions may consider as they work toward aligning development goals with environmental stewardship.

