Chhattisgarh: Hundreds fall sick after minister’s Holi party

Following a Holi event at the residence of Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam in Balrampur, nearly 200 attendees reportedly fell ill after dinner.

According to sources, the affected individuals experienced vomiting and diarrhea shortly after consuming the festive meals. The patients were admitted to various hospitals after vomiting and diarrhea emerged post-meal.

The residents of villages, including Sanawal, Wadrafnagar, Ramanujganj, Dindu, Bagara, and Ramchandrapur, reportedly rushed to hospitals on Wednesday due to a sudden surge in patient numbers. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Basant Singh issued an alert to all health centers in response to the situation.

Speaking to the local media, Dr. Singh informed about the ongoing surveys in 78 villages, with victims identified in approximately 15 villages thus far. Over 125 affected individuals sought hospital treatment, with two referred to the district hospital. Fortunately, all patients are reportedly in stable condition, he said.

The attendees at the event reportedly consumed ‘Bhang’ a traditional cannabis-infused drink at the minister’s Holi party, potentially contributing to a higher proportion of affected individuals. Due to hospital bed shortages, some patients receive treatment on the floor, while others were transferred to hospitals in Wadrafnagar, Ambikapur and hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Balrampur district collector Remigius Ekka, in a conversation with The Statesman, denied food poisoning at Minister Netam’s Holi party. He stated that only a few locals sought medical help, suggesting that this could have been due to the consumption of contaminated water. Ekka mentioned that the departments are currently collecting and examining water samples for further investigation.

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy CM T S Singhdeo alleged around 1,000 individuals suffered from food poisoning after attending Minister Netam’s Holi celebration. He criticised the organisers of the party for negligence and emphasised the importance of providing proper healthcare and taking appropriate action against those responsible.