With a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has issued strict guidelines for the celebration of Holi festival in the hill state.

Under the guideline issued by the state government, the maximum attendance in any ‘Holi Milan’ programme should not exceed above one hundred. The responsibility of the organizer is fixed and they are asked to make arrangements for sanitizer, thermal scanner and not to allow anybody suffering from cold and fever in the programme.

A total of 257 new Covid- 19 positive cases were recorded in Uttarakhand on Saturday. With this there are presently 1339 active cases in Uttarakhand.

The sudden increase in cases of Covid-19, forced the Uttarakhand government to take precautionary measures.

Use of alcohol, pan and playing of music on DJ is banned in Holi celebration programmes.

In cantonments zones celebrating Holi in open places is completely prohibited. Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash issued the guidelines in Dehradun on 26 March. Under the norms, the public are advised not to use wet colour and water.

They are also asked to avoid playing Holi in congested streets. Use of masks and maintaining social distancing have been made mandatory.