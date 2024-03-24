LS polls: Parties in UP brace for an electrifying campaigning after Holi

Political parties in Uttar Pradesh geared up for an electrifying campaigning for the Lok Sabha after Holi Festival.

The ruling BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura from March 27.

Similarly, the Opposition INDIA bloc parties, the Samajwadi Party and Congress, too have announced launch of a joint campaign after Holi.

Advertisement

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the third political force in UP, will also jump into electioneering in a week’s time.

This time around, due to a prolonged campaign which will last till May-end and adverse weather conditions forecast, the parties are preparing the campaign accordingly keeping most of the meetings either before noon or in the evening.

Sources in the BJP said here on Sunday that Yogi Adityanath would launch the party’s campaign from Mathura on March 27 and would address two more meetings on the same day in Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Similarly, till March 31, the CM will address three election meetings daily in three different constituencies going to first and second phase of polling.

The nominations for the first phase of polls in eight seats of UP will end on March 27.

Sources said the party’s Central leadership would chalk out the programme of PM Modi and other Central leaders very soon.

On the other hand, the INDIA-led by Samajwadi Party will launch its campaign from next week.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury said most of the election rallies would be a joint campaign of Congress and SP. He said in the campaign, some other leaders of the INDIA may join the meetings. “The campaigning will start from Western UP from where elections will commence,” he added.

The BSP, which released its first list of 16 candidates on Sunday morning, announced another nine candidates of UP in the evening. The party, after announcing 25 candidates for phase one, two and three, is now preparing an extensive campaign programme where party president Mayawati, her nephew and heir and party’s senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra.