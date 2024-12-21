Chhattisgarh govt’s probe into Rs 660 cr reagents procurement

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal has ordered an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigation into alleged irregularities in the procurement of reagents and medical equipment worth ₹660 crore by the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC). The scandal, involving the supply of unnecessary and improperly stored reagents to health centers across the state, was brought to light during the ongoing winter session of the state Assembly.

The issue was raised by senior BJP legislator Dharamlal Kaushik, who accused the previous Congress government of large-scale corruption in the procurement process. Responding to the allegations, the Health Minister announced the investigation and revealed startling details about the irregularities.

According to Jaiswal, the CGMSC, under the previous government, procured reagents and medical supplies without any demand from health centers. The reagents, used for diagnosing various diseases, were distributed to 950 health centers, including 750 primary health centers, 170 community health centers, and 30 district hospitals. However, many of these centers lacked the necessary infrastructure, such as technicians, refrigerators, or the required diagnostic machines, to use the reagents effectively. “It was a planned act of corruption under the previous Congress regime. Supplies were made to places where there was no demand or need. Shockingly, ₹28 crore worth of reagents have already expired, with another ₹300 crore worth at risk,” said he.

The reagents, which require storage at temperatures below 10°C, were sent to locations without proper refrigeration facilities. To mitigate the potential loss, the department hastily procured 629 refrigerators and 653 uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) systems, but the damage was already significant.The minister also disclosed that the reagents were sent to primary health centers for testing heart, kidney, and liver-related ailments, despite the absence of required technicians or machines. “In several instances, the reagents were sent to locations where even the basic understanding of their use was absent,” he added.

Raising the issue in the Assembly,Kaushik accused the previous government of blatant misuse of public funds. “The CGMSC procured medical supplies worth ₹660 crore, which were not only unnecessary but also never demanded by the health centers. This needs a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable,” he asserted.

The minister responded by pointing out that Mokshit Corporation, a pharmaceutical firm registered during the Congress government’s tenure in 2021-22, was at the center of the procurement scandal. “We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a transparent investigation,” he assured.

Reagents play a crucial role in diagnosing diseases through blood samples, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, such reagents were extensively used in testing machines like TrueNat. However, the mismanagement and wastage in this case highlight a glaring lapse in governance and planning, which could have far-reaching implications for public health.

The government’s announcement of an EOW probe comes as a measure to restore public confidence and ensure accountability. With Rs 28 crore worth of reagents already rendered useless and more at risk, the state faces significant financial and operational challenges in rectifying the damage.