Chhattisgarh govt reshuffles top administration

The Chhattisgarh government has transferred eight IAS officers and assigned additional responsibilities to three others in an effort to enhance governance and streamline the execution of development projects across the state. This reshuffle is part of a broader strategy to boost accountability and improve efficiency in key departments.

Among the most notable of the key appointments is Ravi Mittal, who takes over as the new commissioner of the Public Relations Department, replacing IPS officer Mayank Srivastava whose services have been returned to the Home Department. This marks a significant shift in the leadership of a department that plays a critical role in government outreach and communication.

At the district level, S. Jayavardhan has been appointed as the new Collector of Surajpur, while Rohit Vyas will take charge as the new Collector of Jashpur. These appointments are expected to speed up development in these regions, with an emphasis on improving infrastructure and delivering welfare programs to the local population. Janmejay Mahobe, Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation, has been given additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department. Likewise, Vijay Dayaram K., CEO of the State Skill Development Authority, will also serve as the Managing Director of the National Health Mission. These dual roles highlight the government’s focus on improving social services and healthcare across the state.

Further, Pratistha Mamgai, previously the Commissioner of Korba Municipal Corporation, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Bastar. Meanwhile, Kumar Bishwranjan, CEO of the District Panchayat, Dantewada, has been transferred to the state secretariat as Deputy Secretary, with Jayant Nahta taking over as the new CEO of Dantewada.

This reshuffle follows a similar round of transfers among senior IPS officers. In particular, Uday Kiran has been transferred from Raipur to Dantewada. In response to public outrage over the tragic murders of a head constable’s wife and daughter in Surajpur, the government has appointed Prashant Kumar Thakur as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Surajpur, replacing M.R. Ahire, who has been reassigned to Raipur as Deputy Inspector General (Traffic).

The recent administrative reshuffle in the state aims to bolster governance and policy effectiveness. Key areas of focus include women and child development, public health, and skill development. The changes are anticipated to drive progress in underdeveloped regions, enhancing public service delivery.