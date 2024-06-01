Chhattisgarh govt hosts innovative summit to revitalise governance and development strategies

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government spearheaded a groundbreaking event titled “Chintan Shivir” to revitalise governance and development strategies. Held from May 31 to June 1, 2024, at the esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, this summit witnessed a convergence of eminent experts from across the nation to deliberate on the state’s progress trajectory.

The primary objective of “Chintan Shivir” was to impart essential management insights to Chhattisgarh’s ministers, fostering collaboration, innovation, and foresight in governance. This landmark event, conceptualised by IIM-Raipur in partnership with the state government, marked a significant departure from traditional governance paradigms, aiming to bridge the gap between policy formulation and effective implementation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, alongside his cabinet colleagues, actively engaged in stimulating discussions with subject matter experts, exchanging ideas on good governance, and charting out a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s development. The event served as a platform for intellectual discourse, focusing on the strategic blueprint for realising the vision of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’ (Developed Chhattisgarh), in alignment with the broader national aspiration of ‘Developed India’ by 2047.

Distinguished speakers such as NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant offered invaluable insights into socio-economic development, sustainable mineral exploitation, tourism potential, and brand enhancement opportunities for Chhattisgarh. Their contributions underscored the immense potential of the state in bolstering the nation’s economy while preserving its natural wealth.

The essence of “Chintan Shivir” lay in its dual focus: addressing the specific needs and aspirations of Chhattisgarh while leveraging the expertise of national stalwarts to shape innovative governance strategies. This collaborative endeavour sets a precedent for inclusive and participatory governance, laying the groundwork for accelerated socio-economic progress in the region.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was joined by a cadre of his cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma who graced the event with their presence, underscoring the collective commitment to driving positive change in Chhattisgarh.