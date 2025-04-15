Pathalgadi movement resurfaces in southern Chhattisgarh

In the dense forests of southern Chhattisgarh, the ‘Pathalgadi movement’ – a centuries-old tribal practice of erecting carved stones to demarcate land –has reemerged as a potent symbol of resistance. Hundreds of villagers across three blocks in the Bastar district are invoking constitutional provisions to assert their gram sabhas’ authority over local governance, reigniting a contentious debate over tribal autonomy, land rights, and state control.

The movement that saw a dramatic escalation on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), has drawn attention to simmering tensions after provocative banners proclaiming tribal sovereignty were erected at key junctions in Kilepal and Turangur villages.

The installation of bold declarative banners across Kilepal and Turangur villages, proclaiming the gram sabha as the supreme custodian of land and governance, has triggered significant unease within the local administration. These banners, strategically erected at key junctions, invoke customary tribal laws and the landmark 2011 Supreme Court verdict in Jagpal Singh Vs State of Punjab — a ruling that reinforced gram sabhas’ authority over common lands. By explicitly linking historical practices to constitutional safeguards, the messaging presents a deliberate challenge to the administration.

The development has created palpable tension among local ST-SC-OBC organizations, whose leaders have maintained a cautious silence.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has formally addressed the movement, stating in Tuesday’s press briefing: “While we respect the right to peaceful protest, including Pathalgadi, all activities must unequivocally adhere to constitutional provisions.”

Analysts suggest these banners represent not merely a demand for autonomy but a broader resurgence of tribal identity politics, testing the delicate balance between constitutional rights and administrative control in Chhattisgarh’s restive tribal heartland.

Rooted in tribal tradition, ‘Pathalgadi’ (literally “stone erection”) involves carving messages into stone slabs to mark village boundaries, honour ancestors, and assert territorial autonomy. This ancient practice, dating back to the paleolithic era, has evolved into a political tool in recent decades. Tribal communities in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have repurposed it to resist state encroachment, leveraging the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA) and the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which grant gram sabhas exclusive rights over land and resources in Scheduled Areas.

The current agitation hinges on the 2011 Supreme Court verdict that reinforced gram sabhas’ control over common lands, a ruling tribal activists argue has been systematically ignored. However, state administrations have historically viewed Pathalgadi as a direct challenge to their authority, leading to clashes and arrests in regions like Jashpur. Rajat Vajpayee, a senior journalist and tribal affairs analyst, underscoring the gravity of the situation, said, “Pathalgadi resurfaced in Jashpur years ago. Now, Bastar’s tribals are amplifying their demands. The state must prioritize dialogue over force to address their grievances.”

The resurgence of the Pathalgadi movement underscores a deepening administrative crisis, pitting tribal autonomy against state governance. At its core lies the contentious implementation of forest and land laws, which activists claim routinely bypass tribal consent. Compounding these tensions is Bastar’s fraught history of Maoist insurgency, where peaceful protests risk being characterized as threats to national security.

The Pathalgadi movement today transcends symbolism. It embodies a decades-long struggle for identity, dignity, and self-determination among India’s tribal communities. As Bastar’s villagers dig in their heels, the state faces a critical choice, acknowledge tribal rights through inclusive policies or risk perpetuating a cycle of mistrust and conflict. For now, the carved stones of Kilepal and Turangur stand as silent yet defiant reminders of an enduring movement that may shape the future of tribal India.