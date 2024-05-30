Chhattisgarh faces series of student suicides post-exam results, 6 girls in 3 Weeks

Chhattisgarh is grappling with a series of student suicides following the release of examination results. In the past three weeks, six girl students from standard 10 and 12 have taken their own lives, highlighting the severe pressure and distress faced by young learners.

This surge underscores the urgent need for mental health support and interventions to address academic and social pressures on students.

Malti Netam, a student from Boirbeda village in Gariaband district, was found hanging in a nearby forest on Thursday. The distressing sight was discovered by passersby who immediately informed her family. Her family revealed that Malti had been deeply troubled since failing her 10th-grade exams, a factor believed to have driven her to suicide. The family is now enveloped in mourning.

In another distressing incident from Raipur, a 12th-grade student was found hanging in her home on May 22. The student, identified as Vasundhara Barle (17), had consistently scored over 80 per cent in her previous exams. However, after receiving 63 per cent in her 12th-grade exams, she became severely stressed, leading to her tragic decision. Vasundhara’s death highlights the immense academic pressure students endure.

The spate of suicides in Chhattisgarh includes six young students within just 21 days. Among the victims were two 12th-grade and four 10th-grade students. The distressing trend continued with Dhaneshwari, a 10th-grade student from Durg district, who ended her life due to struggles with her performance in the English subject.

Similarly, a 12th-grade student from Janjgir-Champa and a 10th-grader from Balrampur took their own lives after facing difficulties in multiple subjects. Additionally, a 12th-grade student from Jagdalpur committed suicide after receiving supplementary marks in her CBSE board exams.

Jagmohan Soni, an educator and motivational speaker in Chhattisgarh, emphasised the urgent need for a nurturing and supportive environment to prevent further tragedies in a conversation with The Statesman. He called for collaborative efforts from parents, educators, and policymakers to reduce the intense academic pressure on students. Soni highlighted the importance of prioritising students’ holistic well-being and fostering a sense of self-worth.

Soni urged authorities to implement proactive measures to prevent such tragedies and ensure that the educational system places a strong emphasis on the mental health and well-being of students. He advocated for creating an environment where students can thrive both emotionally and academically, envisioning a future where every student feels empowered to navigate life’s challenges confidently.