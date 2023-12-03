Chhattisgarh Election Unveils Dramatic Turnaround in BJP’s Favor

In a riveting turn of events, the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election has taken a dramatic shift as the results from the fourth phase of counting unfold. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reclaiming power with a lead of 50 seats, leaving the Congress trailing behind at 38.

Notably, key figures including Deputy CM TS Singhdev, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and seven ministers find themselves in a trailing position. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has once again surged ahead, showcasing the unpredictability of the electoral landscape.

As the counting of postal ballots commenced, initial trends favored the Congress, but the situation swiftly changed. After the first round, a fierce competition emerged between the BJP and Congress. However, the tables turned as several ministers, including the Chief Minister, began falling behind. The current scenario paints a challenging picture for the Congress party, facing a notable setback in the state.

