Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Counting underway Congress take lead in early trends

Counting commenced in Chhattisgarh soon after the strong rooms opened at 7 am on Sunday after ensuring strict security checks for staff and agents.

The initial count involved postal ballots, including votes from government officials, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. Following this, the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will take place.

The process kicked off by scanning the QR codes of votes received through the Electronic Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS). Following this, the meticulous counting of postal ballots is set into motion.

Post 8:30 am a synchronized counting process unfolds across all tables. Of the 90 assembly seats in the state, Kavardha took the lead with 30 rounds of counting. Kasdol follows closely with 29 rounds, while Manendragarh and Bhilai Nagar witness the minimum, with 12 rounds of counting.

It’s imperative to note that the destiny of 1181 candidates was sealed within the confines of EVMs on November 7th and 17th. The much-anticipated results are slated to be unveiled on December 3rd, coinciding with the completion of the vote counting process. Throughout this period, candidates have the liberty to observe the proceedings at any counting table, while their representatives are granted access solely to designated tables.

The entire orchestration is under the vigilant eye of election observers and general overseers. Following the culmination of each round, a random scrutiny of two control units is conducted, culminating in the selection of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) through a draw for the meticulous verification of votes.