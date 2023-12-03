Chhattisgarh: Congress and BJP lock horns as trends start unfolding

As the trends start unfolding, Chhattisgarh looked set for a tough fight between the Congress and the BJP.

A fierce competition is evident between the two parties. The Congress is leading on 45 seats, while the BJP on 44 seats.

The culmination of the first round of counting marks a crucial checkpoint following the two-phase voting on November 7 and 17 across the state’s 90 constituencies.

Intricate Electoral Updates:

– BJP secures leads in Bilaspur, Bilha, Kota, Takhatpur, and Beltara during the initial round, while the Masturi seat sees Congress taking the lead.

– Minister Jai Singh Agrawal trails in Korba, conceding ground to BJP’s Lakhn Lal.

– In Rampur, former Home Minister Nankiram falls behind, allowing Congress’s Fulsingh to claim the lead.

– Raipur West witnesses former Minister and BJP candidate Rajesh Munat forging ahead.

– Masturi in Bilaspur district sees Congress seizing the lead.

– BJP commands the lead across all seats in Balrampur district.

– BJP MPs Gomati Sai, Vijay Baghel, and Renuka Singh face the challenge of trailing behind.

– Deepak Baij of Congress takes an early lead with 199 votes in the first round.

– Minister Kawasi Lakhma charts ahead.

– Kharasia witnesses Minister Umesh Patel securing a lead by 1600 votes, while Raigarh sees O.P. Choudhary commanding a lead of over 3000 votes.

– From Durg Rural, Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Congress’s Arun Vora from Durg City, and Devendra Yadav from Bhilai Nagar assert their leads.

– In Raipur district, BJP claims the lead in 5 out of 7 seats.

– Congress candidate Rudra Guru faces a setback, trailing in Navagarh constituency.

– Bhupesh Baghel secures a lead in Patan, and former minister Amar Agrawal claims the lead in Bilaspur.

– OP Choudhary, BJP candidate and former IAS officer, takes the lead in Raigarh.

– Congress charts ahead in Dhamtari, Kurud, and Sihawa seats.

– After the completion of the first round in Lormi, BJP State President Arun Sawh secures a lead.

– Congress maintains a lead in Kanker, Bhanupratappur, and Antagarh seats.

– Lakheswar Baghel, Congress candidate, establishes a lead from Bastar.

– Deputy CM TS Singh Deo of Congress is leading from Ambikapur.

In these initial trends, Congress State President Deepak Baij and BJP State President Arun Saw find themselves navigating challenging terrain.