Chhattisgarh Cong MLA and family injured in road accident en route to Mahakumbh

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Inder Kumar Sahu, his family, and others were injured in a road accident near the Nadhira turn on Murdhwa-Bijpur road in Myorpur, Sonbhadra district, on Sunday morning.

The MLA was traveling from Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, to Prayagraj with his family for the Mahakumbh bath.

According to the police, their car was struck by an out-of-control truck coming from the opposite direction.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chhattisgarh Police officials, along with local police, reached the scene.

The injured were admitted to the Myorpur Community Health Center (CHC). Dr Ankit Singh, who is treating the victims at CHC, reported that eight people were injured in the accident, with two in critical condition.

The injured include MLA Inder Kumar Sahu (58); wife Pratima Sahu (53); daughter Shruti Sahu (27); daughter Swati Sahu (25); Manorama Sahu (32): Rajendra Sahu (53); Saraswati Sahu (28); and driver Dwarika Sahu (40)

Meanwhile, MLA’s driver, Dwarika, stated that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake, leading to the collision.