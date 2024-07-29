Chhattisgarh CM Sai meets Union agriculture and rural development minister in Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to discuss in detail issues related to agriculture and rural development mainly the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana in the Naxal-affected areas of the state, exemption from the Aadhar-based payment system (ABPS) for Naxal-affected regions under MGNREGA.

During the meeting at Krishi Bhawan here, the chief minister informed the Union minister that 15.18 lakh families in Chhattisgarh have not yet received housing approval under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Of these, 6.99 lakh families are permanently on the waiting list while 8.19 lakh families are included in the Awas Plus scheme.

He highlighted that the problem persisted due to the non-receipt of the state’s share of the scheme in the past five years. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma was also present during the meeting.

He added that the previous government did not release the state’s share for the scheme and returned the Central share without utilising it, depriving the poor families of houses. He also mentioned that no work has been done under the PMGSY in the last five years.

Chauhan assured the chief minister that the Centre would provide necessary assistance to the state in this regard.

Stressing the need for rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites and affected families in Naxal-affected areas, Sai requested the inclusion of 10,500 new eligible families in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and also demanded the approval of the construction of houses for the panchayats in Naxal-affected areas.

The chief minister urged for exemption in the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS) under the MNREGA scheme till March 31, 2025, as there is a lack of internet facilities and other problems in remote and Naxal-affected areas. He also demanded that cash payment in these areas should be allowed as banking facilities are not available there.

He also requested that in the labour budget, 800 man-days should be amended to 2000 man-days.

Emphasising the need to improve road connectivity to tribal areas where many settlements are not connected by all-weather roads, CM Sai demanded the inclusion of remaining tribal areas under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the upgradation of old roads.

He informed him about the approval process of 106 large bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Nyay Maha Abhiyan and also demanded the construction of 426 remaining bridges for Chhattisgarh. He said the construction of these bridges under this scheme is important because it will improve the road connectivity of tribal areas and will also help in the Naxalism eradication campaign.

The chief minister also emphasised increasing the production of millet crops like Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi in Chhattisgarh. He said increasing the production capacity of these crops is important for the state as they are nutritious and are the main food items in tribal areas. Also, the availability of advanced technology and seeds will increase the income of farmers.

The Union minister assured positive steps on the agriculture and rural development proposals of Chhattisgarh. He said a positive initiative would be taken as soon as possible on various proposals for agriculture and rural development in Chhattisgarh.

Secretary to the Chief Minister P Dayanand, Principal Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department Mrs. Niharika Barik, Director of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rajat Bansal and senior officers of the Central government were also present in the meeting.