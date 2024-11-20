Chhattisgarh CM meets Aviation minister Naidu to expand air services

Chhattisgarh’s aviation sector is taking a giant leap forward. Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur is all set to launch direct international flights to Singapore and Dubai, thanks to a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi.

This move is expected to boost the state’s economic and industrial growth, as well as meet the growing demand for overseas connectivity.

The discussions at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan centered on expanding air connectivity within Chhattisgarh and enhancing the state’s regional airports. The Union Minister approved the commencement of international air services from Raipur, marking a significant step towards positioning Chhattisgarh as a global gateway.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized the need for granting Swami Vivekananda Airport international airport status, citing Chhattisgarh’s strategic location and its growing demand for overseas connectivity. He stated that direct flights to Singapore and Dubai would not only meet passenger demand but also serve as a catalyst for the state’s economic and industrial growth.

The proposal to develop Raipur Airport as a cargo hub was also discussed, with Chief Minister Sai highlighting its potential to support the transportation of agricultural and horticultural products. The Union Minister assured immediate action to establish the facility, envisioning a significant boost to the region’s export capabilities.

The meeting also focused on expanding domestic air connectivity. The Union Minister approved direct flights connecting Raipur with Patna and Ranchi, strengthening links with Bihar and Jharkhand. Chief Minister Sai underscored the economic and cultural importance of these routes for the region.

In addition, plans to upgrade Bilaspur Airport to the 3C IFR category were discussed. The Chief Minister requested expedited installation of the Radio Navigation System DVOR to enable night landing facilities. Union Minister Naidu directed officials to prioritize this upgrade, addressing a key bottleneck in regional air operations.

The Chief Minister advocated for increased air services from Ambikapur Airport, proposing routes to Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. He noted that such connectivity would benefit the region’s cultural and economic development, leveraging its rich heritage and mineral wealth.

Restoration of financial assistance for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) flights at Jagdalpur and Bilaspur airports was another priority. Chief Minister Sai called for the resumption of Indigo Airlines’ Raipur-Jagdalpur service, highlighting the untapped tourism potential of Bastar. The Union Minister assured timely action on these proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Sai expressed optimism about the transformative impact of these initiatives. “Direct international flights and enhanced regional connectivity will unlock Chhattisgarh’s economic potential, boost tourism, and integrate the state into global and domestic networks,” he stated. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister’s Secretary Rahul Bhagat and Chhattisgarh’s Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain, concluded with a shared commitment to fast-track implementation of the discussed proposals.

The Raipur airport handled around 2.5 million passengers between April 2023 and March 2024, is already the busiest in Chhattisgarh and the second busiest in Central India. With its longest runway in Central India, extending to 3250 meters, Swami Vivekananda Airport is well-equipped to handle international flights.

The launch of international flights from Raipur marks a pivotal moment in Chhattisgarh’s aviation journey. By bridging global and domestic destinations, these initiatives are set to redefine the state’s economic and cultural dynamics. This development is being seen as a bold leap towards making Chhattisgarh a central player in India’s aviation map.