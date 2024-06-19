Chhattisgarh CM declares war on sickle cell anemia

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become a developed nation by 2047 with complete eradication of sickle cell anemia.

He made this statement while addressing a programme on World Sickle Cell Anemia Day at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Medical College, Raipur.

Chief Minister Sai participated in the sickle cell screening and awareness programme, flagged off a sickle cell awareness chariot, and visited an exhibition dedicated to sickle cell. He distributed genetic cards to sickle cell patients and released a sickle cell booklet in Halbi and Gondi languages, aiming to raise awareness about the disease in remote areas of Bastar.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sai said, “Every individual should undergo sickle cell testing, and awareness is important for prevention. Before marriage, both men and women should be tested for sickle cell disease.”

He noted that tribal communities in Chhattisgarh are particularly affected by sickle cell anemia. In collaboration with the Health Department and Tribal Development Department, awareness camps are being organised for affected patients. A proposal has been submitted to the Central Government to establish a national-level research center for sickle cell in the state to enhance disease prevention efforts.

Out of the targeted 1,77,69,535 sickle cell screenings across 33 districts in Chhattisgarh, a total of 1,11,06,561 screenings have been conducted. Among these, 1,06,24,245 screenings yielded negative results, while 2,90,663 individuals were identified as carriers, and 22,672 tested positive for the disease.

Presiding over the program, Tribal Welfare Minister Ramvichar Netam stated that the state government is committed to completely eradicating sickle cell anemia from Chhattisgarh. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Health Department and Tribal Welfare Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Sai to achieve this goal, aiming to make the state healthy and developed.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal stressed the role of Mitanins in the state in preventing sickle cell anemia. He stated that raising awareness and utilising genetic cards are essential in effectively combating this disease.