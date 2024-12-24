Chhattisgarh Cabinet set for reshuffle ahead of local polls

Speculations about a Cabinet expansion in Chhattisgarh have gained momentum ahead of the urban body and panchayat elections. Sources within the BJP’s organizational structure suggest that new faces could be inducted into Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai’s cabinet this week. The recent visits of CM Sai, BJP state president Kiran Singh Deo, and other senior leaders to Delhi have only fueled these rumours.

During a high-level meeting in Delhi, prominent BJP leaders, including national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, regional organization secretary, Ajay Jamwal, state in-charge Nitin Nabin, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, and state president Kiran Singh Deo, deliberated on critical political strategies. Insiders reveal that the final approval for new ministers may be granted soon, aligning with the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its position before the elections.

Currently, two ministerial positions are vacant in the Sai cabinet. There is growing speculation that the BJP might implement a “Haryana model” in Chhattisgarh, which has similar legislative dynamics with 90 assembly seats. In Haryana, the cabinet includes the Chief Minister and 13 other ministers. The formula allows for a total of 14 ministers, including independent portfolios, adhering to the rule that no more than 15% of assembly members can be appointed as ministers.

In Chhattisgarh, following the resignation of Brijmohan Agrawal, the Cabinet currently consists of the Chief Minister and 10 ministers. Should the Haryana model be implemented, the Sai government could see the inclusion of three additional ministers.

Speculation is rife about the potential new ministers. Senior leaders like Amar Agrawal and state president Kiran Singh Deo are being considered strong contenders for cabinet positions. Additionally, Raipur’s new MLA Sunil Soni is said to be in the race, while Bilaspur MLA Amar Agrawal’s name has also emerged as a likely candidate.

Seasoned journalist Shashank Sharma, in conversation with The Statesman, observed, “The cabinet expansion is not merely a constitutional requirement but a strategic political maneuver by the BJP to strengthen its position in Chhattisgarh ahead of the elections. By inducting experienced and dynamic leaders, the party seeks to balance effective governance with a focused electoral strategy.”

The Cabinet expansion is expected to align with BJP’s broader strategy of ensuring regional representation and mobilizing grassroots support. With key portfolios vacant and the urban body elections around the corner, the inclusion of influential leaders could give the BJP an edge in upcoming electoral battles. The Sai government, which has been focusing on development and governance, now faces the dual challenge of managing internal party dynamics while preparing for a fiercely contested election season.