Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh forge new cultural bond under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative

In a significant step towards fostering cultural unity and strengthening national integration, the culture departments of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative. The partnership aims to enhance cultural exchange, showcase the rich heritage of both states and promote innovation and shared experiences.

The MoU marks the beginning of a new era in the cultural relationship between the two states. Artists and cultural practitioners from both regions will benefit from this collaboration, as it facilitates cultural performances during state foundation days, national festivals, and other significant occasions in each other’s states. Additionally, the exchange of diverse art forms will deepen ties and provide invaluable learning opportunities for cultural enthusiasts and professionals from both states.

The event saw the participation of Uttar Pradesh’s Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, alongside Chhattisgarh Culture Department’s Deputy Director Dr P C Parakh, who represented the Chhattisgarh government.

Historically, Chhattisgarh shares a profound cultural connection with Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh is considered the maternal home of Queen Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother, from the Ramayana era. Legends hold that Lord Ram spent a significant part of his exile in the region, with sites like Kaushalya’s birthplace in Chandkhuri, Lav-Kush’s birthplace in Turturiya, and Shabari’s ashram in Shivrinarayan being revered to this day.

The ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015, to commemorate the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The initiative aims to foster better understanding and connections between states and Union Territories by encouraging the sharing of cultural traditions and practices, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation.

Praising the initiative, Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani stated, “This cultural collaboration between Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh not only strengthens the historical and spiritual ties shared by the two states but also aligns with the broader vision of fostering national unity. By promoting mutual exchange of art, traditions, and cultural practices, the initiative under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ serves as a testament to India’s rich diversity and the enduring spirit of togetherness that binds its people.”