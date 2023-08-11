Chennai school girl returning home brutally attacked by cow, injured

A cow viciously attacked a teenager in a horrific incident in Chennai. The Chennai school girl was walking home from school with her mother and younger brother. A video of the incident recorded in the nearby CCTV cameras got viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the MMDA neighborhood in Chennai on August 9. In the video that is surfacing on social media, the mother, son and daughter are walking carefree. There are two cows on the side of the road, in front of them.

The kid brother of the victim seems to have teased the cow which got the animal infuriated. The girl was the one who was walking ahead followed by her mother and kid brother. One of the cows suddenly turned around and attacked the girl, picking her up with its horns and tossing her on the ground. The girl’s brother apparently had produced noises that triggered the cow.

On hearing the screams of the Chennai school girl and her mother’s cries, people came out of their houses. Bystanders rushed to help but to no avail. A few men tried to scare away the cows by throwing stones and making sounds. However, the cows were relentless in their attack and continued to assault the girl repeatedly.

At one point, it seemed that the cows were abandoning the scene, but they came back to attack the girl. The cows fled the spot only when a local with a stick in his hand tried to chase them away. The locals then rescued the girl. The video shows her struggle to stand up erect. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The cows reportedly belong to residents in the neighbourhood. However, the reluctant family has not registered any yet.

Stray cattle destroying crops is a common menace but harming human beings in such a treacherous manner has been one of its kind.