Cheetah treads tiger territory in Madhav National Park

The male cheetah Obaan that had ventured out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh a couple of days ago has now moved further and reached the nearby Madhav National Park (MNP), where at least three tigers already reside.

A male and two female tigers were recently shifted to the MNP from the Bandhavgarh and Panna tiger reserves in the state.

According to KNP DFO Prakash Kumar Verma, the forest staff detected Obaan’s movement in the MNP on Tuesday, through the radio collar fitted on the feline.

The MNP is situated in the Shivpuri district adjoining the Sheopur district where the KNP is located, which has been developed as the new home for 20 cheetahs, including Obaan.

According to sources, the Cheetah venturing into the MNP where tigers reside could pose a potential threat to the Cheetah’s safety.

However, forest officials said that Obaan’s movement is a natural process and is being continuously tracked.