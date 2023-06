Check Helpline Numbers released after Coromandel Express derailed

At least 50 people were dead and 300 injured after Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday. The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha. To know about the well being of the closed ones, helpline numbers have been issued for various stations.

Helpline Numbers:

Palasa Helpline Number: 8978881006

Chennai Helpline Number: 044-25330952, 044-25330953

Bhadrak Helpline Number: 8455889900

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Emergency Control Room, Balasore Helpline Number: 06782262286

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925, 9332392339