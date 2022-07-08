Charkhi Dadri gets Rs 1, 100 crore projects

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, launched projects worth about Rs 1,100 crore for Charkhi Dadri district.

Referring to his 32-year-old association with Charkhi Dadri, the CM said he had the determination to develop this backward area and hence fulfilled about 600 demands of the district.

Khattar announced immediate approval of the implementation of these demands to the tune of Rs 745 Crore. The projects include ring road bypass of Dadri, bus stand at Imlota, driver training school in Badhra, construction of Dadri to Khairdi road, Jhojhu-Kadma-Satnali road, improvement of Dadri city sewerage etc.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 17 different development projects worth Rs 350 Crore in Charkhi Dadri.

Among the projects for which CM Khattar laid foundation stone today are Nimar-Badesra drinking water project, which is going to be implemented at a cost of about Rs 100 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a mini secretariat to be built at a cost of Rs 72 crore near Chidiya and Ghasola road in Dadri city.

The CM also laid the stone for a housing complex at a cost of Rs 70 crore in Dadri city. He also approved the demand of building a new college building in Kasba Bond at a cost of Rs 16.11 Crore.

Meanwhile, Khattar inaugurated the Sirsali Watershed constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore, Dadri Fire Station constructed at a cost of Rs 5.78 crore, Dadri-Mahendragarh Road completed at a cost of about Rs 18 crore.

He also inaugurated Hadodi Minor at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore, Chhapar-Rampura link road at a cost of Rs 2 crore, Loharu feeder built at a cost of Rs 1.15 Crore and also inaugurated a fifty-bed hospital built at a cost of Rs 1.60 Crore in village Sanwar.