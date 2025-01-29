Chaos in Mahakumbh leads to stampede: CM Yogi asks devotees to maintain self-discipline

A late night stampede occurred amid a surge of over 20 million devotees in the Sangam area and authorities have put all-out efforts to control the overwhelming crowd cruising towards the area since Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and taken information about the incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president and Health Minister J P Nadda had a telephonic conversation with CM Adityanath.

Advertisement

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Prayagraj was transformed into a sea of devotees, as millions of Sanatanis gathered to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Advertisement

After the stampede now, the Sangam nose where several devotees were injured, the Akhara Parishad had deferred its Amrit Snan and now people will be bathing without any pomp and show.

However there is no official word about any casualty or injury in the stampede that occurred at around 2AM but unofficially there were claims of about 10 deaths and 30 injuries in the incident. The stampede happened following a rumour and people started jumping the barricades.

According to official estimates, around 40 million devotees have taken a dip in Sangam and adjoining ghats till 11 AM and the total of over 200 million have bathed so far in the Mahakumbh.

Several trains crowded with pilgrims have been detained at several places before Prayagraj while all the roads in the city are choked with devotees, who were stranded due to diversion and barricades put on by the police to control the crowd.

Sources said around 30 million people are waiting to take a dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj and outskirts of the district.

In light of the overwhelming crowds pouring into Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Adityanath and revered saints have urged devotees to take a holy dip at the nearest Ganga ghat.

Emphasising that several ghats have been specially prepared to ensure a safe and convenient bathing experience for the pilgrims, the CM has appealed to devotees to avoid overcrowding at Sangam Nose.

The Chief Minister also requested everyone to strictly adhere to the fair administration’s guidelines and refrain from believing or spreading any rumours.

Along with Chief Minister Adityanath, prominent religious leaders have appealed to devotees gathered for the Mauni Amavasya Snan at Mahakumbh to exercise caution and self-discipline.

Swami Rambhadracharya urged devotees to let go of the insistence on bathing at the Sangam Nose and instead bathe at the nearest ghat. He advised people to stay near their camps and prioritise safety for themselves and others. As a leading saint of the Vaishnava sect, he also appealed to all Akharas and devotees to avoid falling prey to rumours.

Baba Ramdev stated, “Considering the massive gathering of crores of devotees, we have only taken a symbolic bath for now, while praying for the welfare of the entire nation and the world.” He urged devotees to practice self-discipline, avoid getting carried away by excessive enthusiasm, and take a holy dip with caution and responsibility.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara echoed similar sentiment, stating that sants had opted for a symbolic bath in light of the overwhelming crowds.

Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri stated, “At this time, more than 12 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj. Managing such a massive crowd is a challenging task. With lakhs of saints and their followers also present, ensuring the safety of all devotees remains our top priority.”