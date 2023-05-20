Channi receives Phd degree on Congress poll strategies in LS polls

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday received a PhD degree in political science from Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh.

The degree was awarded to Channi at at the 70th Annual Convocation of Panjab University on Saturday. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was chief guest at the convocation ceremony.

“Today marks a significant milestone in my academic journey as I proudly hold my PhD in Political Science from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Grateful for the incredible support from my advisors, mentors, and loved ones throughout this journey,” Channi said in a tweet sharing a video of the ceremony when he received the degree amid a big round of applause.

The former CM’s research topic was ‘Indian National Congress: A study of central organisation and electoral strategies in the Lok Sabha elections since 2004.’

A three-time former legislator from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency, the former CM joined the Indian National Congress in 2012 after first getting elected as an independent Member of Legislative Assembly in 2007.

A law graduate, Channi did a master of business administration (MBA) course in human resources from the Punjab Technical University (PTU) in 2009. He has a MA (Master of Arts) degree in political science from PU.

Channi’s political stint began in 2002 when he was elected as the president of the Kharar municipal council. He served as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 2015 to 2016.

Before becoming the CM in September 2021, Channi served as the minister of technical education and industrial training in the Captain Amarinder Singh government.