Chandigarh Administrator bans air-travel, stay in star hotels for babus

With questions being raised over the expenses on official tours of Chandigarh Administration officers, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday prohibited air travel and star hotels for officers on tour to Delhi.

“As responsible officers, it is our moral duty to ensure that public money is not squandered and wasteful expenditure is not accepted at any cost,” Purohit said in a letter written to the UT Advisor, Dharam Pal.

“In this regard, a news item relating to the expenses incurred by the officers of Chandigarh Administration was brought to my notice. In the news item, it was reported that officers stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi and traveled by business class in commercial flights,” he said.

“After careful consideration of the present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All the officials traveling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan, or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels,” the administrator said.

A Right to Information filed by RK Garg revealed, while UT Adviser Dharam Pal incurred a bill of Rs 16 lakh on his domestic travel, the home secretary Nitin Yadav spent Rs Six lakh for his tours.