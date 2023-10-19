Chakra-II: CBI raids 76 locations in 11 states under anti-cyber crime operation

In its crackdown on transnational organized cyber crimes, the CBI conducted searches at 76 locations across 11 states as part of its Chakra- II operation, officials said on Thursday.

The probe agency conducted intensive searches in five cases pertaining to cyber crime in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh, they said.

Under Chakra-II, the agency sleuths have seized 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops and hard drives, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and several pen drives.

Advertisement

”The CBI also seized a dump of 15 email accounts, illuminating the intricate web of deceit spun by the accused,” an official said.

The agency has also freezed numerous bank accounts, notified international agencies with details of the victims, shell companies, money mules, proceeds of crime and all other information in connection with the dismantling of the crime networks.

It has also unearthed two instances of international tech- support scams where the accused posed as global IT giant, and a multinational corporation with online trading platforms, officials said.

The accused in this case were operating nine call centres across five states and targeted foreigners by posing as tech-support representatives.

A crypto currency scam was also cracked by the CBI under the special anti- cyber fraud operation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) aims to dismantle the infrastructure of international cyber crime gangs in India through this operation.

CBI is working closely in cooperation with its international counterparts to the likes of (FBI) Federal Bureau of Investigation of USA, INTERPOL, National Crime Agency (NCA) United Kingdom, Singapore Police Force and BKA of Germany.

In the year 2022, the probe agency had conducted operation Chakra-I.