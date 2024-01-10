CEO mom Suchana Seth ‘smothered’ son to death, tried to commit suicide after murder: Report

Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son by smothering and there was no sign of struggle, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

Seth was arrested from Karnataka’s Chitradurga on Monday night while fleeing with the body stuffed in a suitcase.

The exact cause of death will be known after a detailed analysis but doctors, according to reports, suspect the child might have been given a heavy dose of cough syrup before the murder.The accused has denied that she killed her son and claimed he was dead when she got up.

However, the Goa police, which got her transit remand form Karnataka police, refused to believe her theory and said the exact motive will be known after further interrogation.

As of now, the police believe that she killed her son because a Bengaluru court has granted visitation rights every Sunday and Seth was not satisfied with the order.

There were injury marks on Seth’s wrist suggesting she might have tried to kill herself after murdering the child.

According to the police, she had come to Goa for a vacation with her son. During her stay, she allegedly killed him and tried to flee with the body but was arrested after the hotel staff alerted the police.

The incident came to light after hotel staff noticed blood stains while changing the bedsheets of the room in which she stayed with her son.

The hotel management immediately informed the police, which contacted her through the taxi driver, arranged by the hotel.

When police asked her about her son, she reportedly told them that he is with her relatives in South Goa. However, the address she gave was fake, following which the police directed the driver to take her to a nearest police station.