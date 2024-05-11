Out of jail, Kejriwal kickstarts poll campaign with Hanuman temple visit

Day after getting bail in the liqour policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here to kickstart his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Atishi.

After this, the AAP chief will participate in roadshows in Delhi along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 for his alleged role in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party had termed ED’s arrest a political conspiracy of the BJP to stop them from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Country needs to fight dictatorship” Kejriwal said.

After coming out of Tihar jail, Kejriwal recieved a rousing welcome with AAP supporters bursting firecrackers and showering flower petals on him.

In his first address to supporters after walking out of jail, Kejriwal said he felt great to be with his supporters, reminding them that he had said he would come back.

He further said that he wanted to bow down in front of Lord Hanuman and said that with his blessings he is here and further wanted to thank everyone for their support and blessings and also thanked the Supreme Court.

In an appeal to people, he requested everyone to come forward to save the country from dictatorship.