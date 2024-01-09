Who is Suchana Seth, CEO mother accused of killing 4-year-old son

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup Mindful AI Lab, was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a Goa hotel.

She was arrested by the Karnataka police while fleeing with the body of her son stuffed in a bag.

Who is Suchana Seth?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is the CEO of Mindful AI Lab, an artificial intelligence startup she founded in 2020.

She also shared a purported post about her name featuring in the list of top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’.

She describes herself as an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

Suchana Seth has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Seth is a post graduate in Physics from Calcutta University. She also holds a PG Diploma in Sanskrit from Ramakrishna Mission Institute Of Culture.

She has applied for divorce from her estranged husband, who is currently living in Jakarta.