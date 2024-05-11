Rahul, Akhilesh to hold joint rally in Rae Bareli- Amethi on May 17

In addition to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 24×7 campaigning in this twin Lok Sabha constituencies since May 6, now Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally here on May 17.

Congress sources here on Saturday said Rahul-Akhilesh will hold joint public meetings in Rae Bareli and Amethi on May 17.

Kishori Lal Sharma, who is close to the Gandhi family, has been made the Congress candidate in Amethi and Rahul Gandhi himself is the candidate in Rae Bareli.

In the 2019 elections, BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi by about 55,000 votes. Once again there were speculations that Rahul Gandhi would be the candidate for this seat but Rahul filed his nomination from Rae Bareli.

Advertisement

In the last elections, Sonia Gandhi had won in Rae Bareli. BJP has made Dinesh Pratap Singh its candidate for Rae Bareli seat again.

Voting on both the seats will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.