Centre’s commitment to electricity to all household reiterated

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, on Friday, assured that the Central government was committed to providing electricity to every household.

Addressing the inaugural function of a two-day conference of Energy Ministers of States and Union Territories at Udaipur, RK Singh said, “We have achieved universal access which was a huge challenge. However, there are still some houses left to be electrified which shall be identified and electrified soon. We will not leave any hamlet un-electrified.”

The Hon’ble Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri @RajKSinghIndia inaugurates a two-day conference of ‘Power and New Renewable Energy Ministers of States & UTs’ at Udaipur starting today. pic.twitter.com/PPijGGkw7X — Office of R.K. Singh (@OfficeOfRKSingh) October 14, 2022

Singh further said that the main objective is to provide electricity to the villages where electricity has not reached even today. Earlier people used to consider generators as an essential thing, but now this has changed.

“In the last five years, we have dedicated 2 lakh 60 thousand crore schemes to the common people,” the minister pointed out.

Speaking at the conference, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal stressed on the importance of reliable 24×7 power for all.

Pal recounted how India has added huge capacities in the last 8 years and has now become a power surplus nation.

He highlighted the achievements made by the power sector in recent years including One Nation One Grid, over 1.66 lakh kms of inter-state transmission lines.

“India is also concerned about carbon emissions. Therefore, India is leading the Energy Transition. India has also been identified as a great destination for investing in renewable energy. India has achieved some of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) 9 years in advance”, Pal said.

A Report on the Performance of Power Utilities for the financial year 2020-21 published by Power Finance Corporation was also released on the occasion.

Apart from the ministers and secretaries of Power and Renewable Energy of the states and Union Territories, senior officers of the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy and major Central Public Sector Undertakings of the Power Sector are participating in the conference, according to an official statement here.