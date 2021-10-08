Centre won’t let nefarious activities of evil forces to succeed: Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that evil forces will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs in Jammu and Kashmir by hijacking the atmosphere of peace and prosperity through terrorism and violence.

Addressing various programmes during foundation stone-laying and inauguration of different development projects in Budgam and Jammu and Kashmir, Naqvi said that perpetrators of killings of innocent people will be eliminated.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replaced “Parikrama Politics” with “Perfect Performance”. It has ensured that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are moving forward on the path of prosperity by eradicating terrorism and separatism.

The Minister said that the Government has ended the “Caucus of Corruption” from the power corridors of Delhi and now the Government has made Jammu-Kashmir also free from “Corruption of Clan.”

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are now moving forward on the path of inclusive development by demolishing the “web of dynasty”. After several decades, the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh have become an equal partner in a transparent democratic and development process.

He said that after the abolition of Article 370, rights of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil regarding trade, agriculture, employment, culture, land and property etc have been provided Constitutional protection and safe-guard.

Naqvi stated that Zojila Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. The Sindhu Central University is being established at a cost of about Rs 750 crore in Ladakh and the University will ensure quality higher education and intellectual growth in the region.

Schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mudra Yojana, and schemes providing houses and electricity have brought immense benefits to people, he said.