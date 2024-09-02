Naqvi rejects LoP Rahul’s ‘hatred as political weapon’ charge, urges minorities to embrace BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday took strong exception to allegations that the Centre was using hatred as a political weapon and accused the Opposition parties of lending support to ‘conspirators’ and ‘cyber conspiracy syndicates’.

The senior BJP leader, while speaking to IANS, responded to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s charge and said that there was a deeper conspiracy by some people to add a communal twist to any criminal incident, intending to tarnish the country’s image globally.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to his social media account and said that “those who use hatred as a political weapon to climb the ladder of power are spreading a reign of fear across the country.”

The LoP also claimed that “hidden hate-mongers” were “acting as mobs and they also have the blessings of the BJP government.”

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi warned against fear-mongering on Hindutva and Islamophobia by the ‘cyber conspiracy syndicate’ and also said that such people are working with the sole aim of disrupting the social fabric and disturbing national harmony.

“They are giving a communal angle to criminal incidents and creating an atmosphere of distrust about the country globally. What’s more concerning is that the political parties are rallying behind them to give strength to these cyber conspiracies. It is deeply unfortunate,” the BJP leader told IANS.

Further speaking on the BJP’s nationwide membership drive, the former Union Minister highlighted that the BJP was the world’s largest political party, having launched its website back in the 1980s and after initiated a digital membership drive.

He encouraged everyone, especially from the minority communities, including Muslims, to participate in the campaign, stating that it’s time to change the dislike for the BJP into a positive engagement because the party represents the current reality of India.