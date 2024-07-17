BJP will emerge stronger in UP: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday claimed that the opposition leaders engaged in creating hue and cry over minor defeats of BJP in the Lok Sabha polls will be disappointed and the party will emerge stronger in Uttar Pradesh.

Naqvi, who came to his native village Bhadari to attend Muharram, while talking to media here, said the dedicated and committed workers who made BJP from zero to hero have seen many such ups and downs.

” During Atal ji’s government in 1999, the BJP was reduced from 60 seats to 29 seats in the same UP and in 2004 from 29 to 10 seats. Whereas in 2009, it had to be satisfied with 15 seats, but in 2014 it won 71 seats and in 2019, it won 65 seats. Despite 33 seats in 2024, our vote percentage is more than 44 per cent,” he said.

The BJP leader said that public trust in the saffron party was intact. “We will once again emerge strong in the number of seats in the coming elections. With the slightest setback, those who are trying to casigate the party will also be in trouble,” he said.

Naqvi said that the Congress-led alliance would soon be trapped in the maze of its own ingenuity, because the ”Congress’ formula is that ‘if there is no power for the family, there is a tower of trouble for others”.

Naqvi went to Karbala in the Ashura program of Muharram and performed Ziyaat and lifted the Tajiya on his shoulders.