Centre spent more on the city than Delhi govt’s total budget: Delhi BJP chief

Taking a dig at Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said despite being aware of all the expenditure incurred by the Central government in Delhi, she is spreading confusion by saying things that are not true.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that being the finance minister of the city, she knows her government’s own budget for the year 2023-24 was Rs 78,800 crore whereas the same year, Rs 79,032 crore was spent by the Central government in the national capital on just 24 projects.

He further claimed that besides this Rs 79,032 crore, the Centre has given buses under the (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) FAME scheme worth hundreds of crores of rupees to Delhi, while hundreds of crores of rupees have been given to the national capital under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Mid-Day Meal, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Namami Gange schemes.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief released details of the money spent by the Central government on Delhi in 2023-24 and demanded that the Delhi finance minister should stop spreading confusion about the budgetary allocation by the Centre and apologise to the Central government and the people of Delhi.

He said the Centre has directly spent a total of Rs 79,032 crore on Delhi in the year 2023-24, and further shared the claimed breakup of the expenditure that includes, Delhi Police 12000 crore, Delhi Metro 9800 crore, RRTS 9283 crore, NHAI 8000 crore, Indian Railways 3000 crore, Pension of Delhi Government employees 4401.35 crore, Delhi University 2603 crore, AIIMS Delhi 4134 crore, Safdarjung Hospital Delhi 1826 crore, RML hospital Delhi 1272 crore, Lady Hardinge Delhi 768 crore, ESI 1524 crore, Sanskrit University 80 crore, IGNOU 1400 crore, DDA 8811 crore, NDMC 4198 crore, CPWD 3000 crore, ITPO 393 crore, Desai Yoga 24 crore, JNU 518 crore, Jamia Millia ISlamia 552 crore, IIT 748 crore, PM Anna Yojana 500 crore, and on Clean Air Program 1000 crore.

Sachdeva further asked the Delhi government to stop misleading the people of the city.