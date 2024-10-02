Centre releases Rs 855 crore to flood-hit northeastern states as part of national relief effort

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allocated Rs 855.40 crore to six northeastern states affected by severe floods, as part of a broader national relief effort.

Assam received the highest share of Rs 716 crore, followed by Manipur (Rs 50 crore), Tripura (Rs 25 crore), Sikkim (Rs 23.60 crore), Mizoram (Rs 21.60 crore), and Nagaland (Rs 19.20 crore).

This financial aid is part of a larger Rs 5,858.60 crore disbursement to 14 states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

The funds have been drawn from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), providing much-needed assistance for flood recovery efforts.

Chief Ministers from Assam, Tripura, and Manipur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support. The Modi government has also dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess damage in the affected regions. More teams will be sent to Bihar and West Bengal for further evaluations.

Since the start of the year, over Rs 14,958 crore has been released for disaster relief across India, including SDRF and NDRF allocations, along with logistics support like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army deployments.

Under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, the government’s commitment aims to provide swift relief and mitigate the hardships faced by those affected by natural calamities.