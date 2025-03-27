MHA calls for second round of tripartite talks

The ministry of home affairs has invited stakeholders to attend the second round of tripartite talks involving the central government, representatives from Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions, and the West Bengal government.

The meeting will be held on 2 April at 11 a.m. in North Block, New Delhi, and will be chaired by the minister of state (home affairs).

Advertisement

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista confirmed the details after receiving official communication and informed his associates today.

Advertisement

Mr Bista stated that the central government is committed to resolving the long-standing demands of the region through peaceful dialogue, considering the concerns of all stakeholders.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, many historic issues have been resolved amicably. I am confident this meeting will bring positive outcomes for our region,” he said.