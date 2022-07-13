Centre to provide free booster dose for 75 days from 15 July

Under a 75 days special drive, the Centre will provide free booster doses of Covid vaccines for the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mandaviya tweeted, “Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a 75-day free vaccination campaign will be conducted from July 15, in which all citizens above the age of 18 years will be given free vaccination doses at government centres.”

Urging the people to get their shot, Mandaviya further tweeted, “With this decision, India’s fight against Covid will be strengthened and additional security of citizens will also be ensured. I urge that all adult citizens must get the prevention dose.”

As per the union Health Minister, the free booster dose drive will be held for next 75 days as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and to boost the uptake of Covid precaution doses.

According to sources, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

To accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government also had initiated the second round of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0’ across states and UTs on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.