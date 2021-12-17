Centre initiates process for Software Technology Park at Sambalpur

The Union Government has initiated the process to set up a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre at Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

“The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is in process of setting up of an STPI centre at Sambalpur in the State of Odisha”, the union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha while replying to a query by BJP member Nitesh Ganga Deb.

For setting up of STPI centre at Sambalpur, the Odisha Government has provided 2.65 acres of land and Rs. 6 crores as State contribution, with a matching contribution of Rs. 6 crores by STPI from its own internal accruals, the union minister added.

Currently, the coastal State has an STPI centre at Bhubaneswar with a distinct focus to boost up Software export from the country. The STPI-Bhubaneswar has operational centres at Berhampur, Rourkela, Patna, Ranchi, and Deoghar, said officials