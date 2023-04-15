Curfew in Odisha town after communal tension flares up

With the situation in Sambalpur in Odisha continuing to remain tense amid fresh reports of communal violence, district authorities on Saturday clamped indefinite curfew and extended withdrawal of internet services for the next 48 hours in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

The situation became tense as rumour mongers have gone into an overdrive in the district headquarter.

However, Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das assured that the mischief makers hell-bent on fomenting violence will be dealt with stringently. People should not pay heed to rumours and play a constructive role in the restoration of normalcy in the area.

In view the tense situation, curfew has been imposed section 144(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code in six police station areas of the town. It will remain in force till further orders. Medical services have been excluded from curfew restrictions while people are cautioned not to venture outdoors in view of the prevailing volatile situation, she said.

Meanwhile, the State’s Home Department on Saturday extended the prohibition on the internet services in Sambalpur for the next 48 hours.

The prohibition on internet access and data services, including WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms, has been extended to another 48 hours up to 10 am of 17 April, 2023.

The restrictions in Sambalpur have been clamped under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read with Rule 2(1) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the notification issued by the Home Department said.