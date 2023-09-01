A day after calling for a surprise five-day special session of Parliament, the Narendra Modi-led central government has formed a committee to explore possibilities of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The committee will be chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Hours after formation of the committee, BJP national president JP Nadda met former President Kovind at his residence in Delhi.

The Narendra Modi government has long been trying to push for simultaneous state and national elections and the decision to form a committee has come at a time when assembly polls in five states are due in the next three months.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee claimed that the central government is planning to hold early elections. Odisha Chief Minister, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, has also reportedly asked his part workers to be prepared for early polls.

Advertisement

The issue of early polls was also discussed during the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai and they have reportedly fast-tracked their seat sharing pact.

Opposition leaders also objected to the government’s decision to appoint Kovind as the chairman of the committee. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said a former president should not be appointed to any post and that the government should consult the Opposition before taking any action.

Traditionally, former President should not be appointed to any post, if they (govt) have done it then it is wrong. First discussion should be done on ‘One Nation One Election’ and then a decision should be taken…,” Yadav said.

Given the Centre has not announced its agenda for the special session of Parliament, it is also being speculated that “One Nation One Election” could be government’s motive. Besides, Uniform Civil Code and Women’s Reservation Bill could also be introduced in Parliament during the five-day special session starting from September 18 to 22.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections used to be held simultaneously in India until 1967. However, some states assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968 and the practice was stopped. ‘One Nation One Elctions’ was also part of the ruling BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto.