Centre dismisses probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar

The Central government has dismissed probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar under Rule 13 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, according to sources.

The order will be effective immediately.

“Central Government discharges Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023), from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect,” the sources said.

The development comes weeks after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her provisional candidature and permanently debarred her from all the future exams/selections.

The action against the trainee IAS officer came in the wake of probe for allegedly lying about her visual and mental disabilities and faking her identity to clear the prestigious civil services entrance exam.

Last month, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to controversial trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, who is accused of identity fraud in relation to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination.

The court’s decision comes in response to Khedkar’s plea challenging the district court’s refusal to grant her anticipatory bail.

During the hearing, the high court made it clear that, for now, there appears to be no immediate need for Khedkar’s custody.